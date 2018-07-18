Texas fisherman catches 14-foot long hammerhead shark
Poco Cedillo, a Texas fisherman, caught his “shark catch of multiple lifetimes” off the Padre Island National Seashore. He said the 14-foot long hammerhead shark died before he could release it, so the meat was donated.
From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.
A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered a question Wednesday that nearly brought her to tears. A 13-year-old boy asked about the Trump administration's effort to prevent school shootings.