Coast Guard aircrew rescues woman on Mount St. Helens

The United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest tweeted a short clip of video showing the aircrew, Sector Columbia River, rescuing a 32-year-old woman who fell on Mt. St. Helens on July 14, 2018.
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.