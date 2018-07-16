Amazon crashes during Prime Day sale for many across U.S., customers say

Some Amazon customers were frustrated by crashes during the site’s Prime Day sales event, according to posts on Twitter from across the United States.
Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event with thousands of deals sitewide. The promotion features new product launches and deals.
The sale launched at 3 p.m. ET and the Amazon app and site instantly crashed for some users, reported USA Today. Some users reported they could shop for items, but when they tried to purchase items the site crashed. Others reported some Prime Day deals were not immediately available.
Amazon didn’t immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment, but by about 4:30 p.m., ET, many Prime Day links were working, AP reported.
“Is it #Amazon #Prime #Day or Amazon #Crash Day?” asked one person on Twitter, posting an image from Amazon of a sad-looking dog captioned “Uh oh, something went wrong on our end.”
“PrimeDay — more crashes than the August return of students to Lawrence. Thankfully, no report for us on this crash,” wrote police in Lawrence, Kansas.
The glitches had some Amazon Prime customers threatening to quit the premium service.
The “Black Friday in July” sales are used to encourage people to purchase Amazon Prime memberships, which are needed to take advantage of the deals.
While Amazon doesn’t disclose sales figures for Prime Day, Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research estimates it will generate $3.4 billion in sales worldwide, up from an estimated $2.4 billion last year. Prime Day also lasts six hours longer than last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
