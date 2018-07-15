Woman survived 7 days after driving off California cliff

In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo posted on the Monterey County, Calif., Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed, authorities tend to Angela Hernandez, foreground center, after she was rescued, in Morro Bay, Calif. Authorities say a couple on a camping trip came upon Hernandez, from Oregon, who had been missing since July 6, after her car went over a cliff in coastal California. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP