Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite National Park

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire near Yosemite National Park. Officials say Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was killed Saturday, July 14, 2018, morning while battling the Ferguson Fire. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Jae C. Hong AP