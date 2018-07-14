‘I’ll set the house on fire,’ angry 5-year-old told his mom – and he did, Ohio cops say

Police believe a little boy wasn’t bluffing when he got angry at his mom and threatened to burn down their home in eastern Ohio.
“It appears that a 5-year-old child started this fire due to the fact that they were arguing with their mother,” Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan told television station WTOV. “The child made the statement that, ‘I don’t care, I’ll set the house on fire.”
After the mother left to do some shopping on July 7, the duplex that housed two families went up in flames and was a total loss, Flanagan told WTRF.
Witnesses reported seeing the boy running out of the house with a lighter, according to WTOV.
Flanagan told “Inside Edition” that officials were considering charging the boy with arson to “get him into some kind of court-ordered psychiatric treatment.”
But Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said it is unlikely someone so young could be charged with such a crime, The Intelligencer reported.
Comments