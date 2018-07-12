A North Texas skydive company lists among its rules on its website, "If you are in this country illegally, please go home and skydive in your own country."
A North Texas skydive company lists among its rules on its website, "If you are in this country illegally, please go home and skydive in your own country."

‘Skydive in your own country,’ Texas company tells undocumented thrill-seekers

By Matthew Martinez

July 12, 2018 04:17 PM

A North Texas skydiving company is being called racist for rules posted on its website that bar anyone in the U.S. illegally from jumping out of one of the company’s planes.

But the company’s owner has doubled down on its stance.

Skydive Tandem Greenville, also known as Dallas Skydive Lodge, has a series of “requirements” posted on the company’s website — sort of a “know-before-you-go” set of disclaimers for tandem skydivers. They detail the maximum weight per skydiver and the company’s minimum age requirements.

But rules that prompted the accusations were these:

“You must be able to read/write/speak fluent English so you can understand and fill out legal paperwork, and we can communicate.”

Dallas Skydive Lodge's rules include one about patrons' ability to speak English, and another that directly refuses service to anyone in the U.S. illegally.
Dallas Skydive Lodge Screenshot

That rule is followed by a more direct reference toward immigrants:

“If you are in this country illegally please go home and skydive in your own country. We don’t want any money you obtained in the USA illegally.”

The company’s Facebook page has received hundreds of negative reviews since Wednesday.

“I was going to go tomorrow, but I don’t support racism,” one reviewer wrote.

“It’s very unprofessional to promote a racial agenda in your business place,” wrote another.

The company, which is located about 40 miles east of Dallas, is owned by Hank Schraeder. He doubled down on his stance in a Facebook post Thursday in a response to the negative reviews.

Appears we will have hundreds of fake reviews by the time the left wing illegal alien community gets done lying. None...

Posted by Skydive Tandem Greenville on Thursday, July 12, 2018

“Appears we will have hundreds of fake reviews by the time the left wing illegal alien community gets done lying. None of these people have ever jumped here,” the post reads. “The ‘racist’ card is always the first liberals pull when the question of illegal presence in this country comes up.”

The Dallas Morning News reported that photos were also circulating on social media showing Schraeder holding up a sign that reads “Trump Wetback Round-up 2016.” He told the newspaper he had the sign made but denied that he racially profiles any prospective customers.

From 2016-17, a change in ICE policy led to an increase in ICE arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens."

