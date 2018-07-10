Dancing FBI agent who shot man after backflip at Denver bar gets his gun back

After the FBI agent dropped his handgun on the dance floor doing a backflip early June 2 at a Denver bar, injuring a bystander, a judge ordered him not to carry firearms on- or off-duty.

On Tuesday, a Denver judge reversed that prohibition at the request of Chase Bishop, a Washington, D.C., agent who had been off-duty at the time of the incident, reported KUSA. Prosecutors did not object to the request.

Bishop’s attorney, David Goddard, told the judge the FBI strongly advises agents to be armed at all times, reported The New York Post. He’s still prohibited from drinking or using drugs while his case is pending.

Bishop, 30, faces a charge of second-degree assault in the incident, captured in a video that quickly went viral.

Chase Bishop Denver Police Department

Prosecutors have offered Bishop a plea deal in the case, reported KUSA. They declined Tuesday to provide details on the offer. It’s also not clear whether Bishop's on active duty with the FBI, according to the station.

In the video, Bishop can be seen dancing at 12:45 a.m. June 2 at Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar as onlookers crowd around, smiling and laughing.

But as Bishop performs a backflip, a handgun falls from his waistband holster onto the dance floor. He scrambles for the gun, which fires as he picks it up.

Bishop quickly holsters his gun as some patrons flee and others appear shocked and confused. He then walks off the dance floor with his hands up.

The bar later offered 24-year-old Thomas Reddington, who was hit by the bullet in the leg, complimentary drinks for life.