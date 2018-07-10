Twitter told her to dump boyfriend over how he eats Kit Kats. Then he sweetly proposed

Last month, Haley Byrd unwittingly turned her boyfriend, the very object of her affection, into a public punching bag when she tweeted a photo of how he bit into a Kit Kat bar without first breaking it apart.
Public scorn rained down on her beloved.
People told Byrd, a Weekly Standard reporter, to dump this scofflaw for his crimes against candy.
Even CNN's Jake Tapper called for a break-up, tongue planted in cheek.
"This is the wrongest way to eat a Kit Kat," huffed Nerdist.com.
It looked like Evan Wilt of Washington, D.C., would forever be known as the man who doesn't know how to "break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar."
But this story just took a sweet turn.
Wilt proposed to Byrd last week, handing her a diamond ring hidden inside a chocolate-brown box that looked like - one guess - a Kit Kat bar.
The folks at the candy company used a 3D printer to make the box for Wilt, he told Fox News. It was magnetized and snapped open, just like the candy bar. He proposed on the Fourth of July at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., according to Us Weekly and other media outlets.
"I just pulled out this Kit Kat bar and she just looks really confused," he told Inside Edition. "I unwrap it and there was a ... ring inside the Kit Kat bar."
Byrd told Inside Edition: "He had to unwrap it like a real Kit Kat bar and everything."
Wilt said he knew he wanted to do "something special" for the proposal. "When Kit Kat reached out, I saw this as an opportunity to create an unforgettable moment," he told Fox News.
Byrd shared pictures from the happy moment with Twitter, which unlike her infamous tweet has scooped up thousands of likes,
"There were a lot of angry people out there," Wilt joked to Inside Edition.
What Kit Kat has joined, let no social media come betwixt.
