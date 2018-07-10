Crowd gathers at Texas' Surfside Beach to watch woman reel in 6-foot shark

Lauren Biggers, 29, reeled in a 6-foot blacktip shark on Surfside Beach just south of Galveston, Texas. She credited CrossFit for giving her the strength for the catch.
