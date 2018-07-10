Watch this woman battle a 6-foot shark on a Texas beach — and reel it in

Lauren Biggers went to the beach over the weekend to relax.

Then a 6-foot shark took the bait on the other end of her fishing line.

"Thank God for CrossFit," Biggers, 29, wrote in a Facebook post after the 30-minute ordeal of bringing the blacktip shark ashore in front of a crowd gathered to see whether she had the strength to reel it in. "Or I'd never have been able to do it. Still in shock."

Some in the crowd started taking video of the catch of the day on Surfside Beach, just southeast of Galveston Island along the Texas coast and about 60 miles south of Houston. One of those shooting video Saturday was Ayon Dasgupta of Austin.

"It was unexpected," Dasgupta told KTRK.

The blacktip shark, which favors shallower waters according to National Geographic, can be seen on Dasgupta's video thrashing back and forth while caught on Biggers' line. Biggers takes a few steps back and reels in the line before it pulls her forward several times.





"When the guys take off in boats, it's up to mama to reel in the sharks," she wrote on Facebook. Biggers told KTRK that her husband had left the beach on a boat minutes before the shark first tugged on the line.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Biggers used a mullet fish as bait for the catch.





According to a Facebook post from the Gulf Coast Shark Chasers, one of its members was on the beach at the time, getting a bite to eat at a nearby beachside restaurant. He ran to help Biggers take the hook out of the shark's mouth.

They all got photos with the shark and released it back out into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the post.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, blacktip sharks are common to the Gulf and can typically weigh more than 150 pounds once they reach adulthood.