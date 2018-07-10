AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump picks Kavanaugh, a GOP favorite, for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected judge, for the Supreme Court, setting up a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation's highest court ever further to the right.
A favorite of the Republican legal establishment in Washington, Kavanaugh, 53, is a former law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Like Trump's first nominee last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh would be a young addition who could help remake the court for decades to come with rulings that could restrict abortion, expand gun rights and roll back key parts of Obamacare.
"He is a brilliant jurist, with a clear and effective writing style, universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time," Trump said in his prime-time televised White House announcement Monday. He added: "There is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving."
With Kavanaugh, Trump is replacing a swing vote on the nine-member court with a staunch conservative. Kavanaugh, who serves on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, is expected to be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was. He also has taken an expansive view of executive power and has favored limits on investigating the president.
Speaking at the White House, Kavanaugh pledged to preserve the Constitution and said that "a judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret the Constitution as written."
Analysis: Trump court pick aimed at cementing legacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — With fanfare befitting the nation's pre-eminent showman, President Donald Trump on Monday poured accelerant on his campaign to shift Washington's balance of power toward conservatives and remake the federal judiciary for generations to come.
Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is the latest milestone in what has been an 18-month, top-to-bottom remaking the federal bench, the fulfillment of more than three decades of emergent conservative legal jurisprudence, and a watershed moment for the president and his legacy. Trump's tax cuts will fade with time, regulations erased by this president can be rewritten by the next one, spats with foreign leaders can be patched up, but judicial appointments — and their court rulings — endure for decades.
"When the political winds shift, Congress never leaves policy issues alone," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has served as the legislative architect of Trump's remaking of the courts. "When we did comprehensive tax reform 30 years ago, it lasted four years. What I want to do is make a lasting contribution to the country.
"And by appointing and confirming these highly intelligent nominees to the courts who are in their late 40s or early 50s, I believe, working in conjunction with the administration, we're making a generational change in our country that will be repeated over and over and over down through the years," he added.
For a president increasingly besieged by political scandals, a special counsel investigation and congressional gridlock, the high court nomination secures a relatively unsung, but wide-reaching, impact on the nation.
3rd mission underway at Thai cave, aims to rescue all left
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Divers are carrying out what they hope is a final mission to save four boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than two weeks, the rescue leader said Tuesday, as health experts gave the eight already brought out a chocolate treat and described them as being in good spirits.
At midafternoon, an ambulance was seen leaving the cave site. Officials in the previous two days have not confirmed rescues until the day's operation is over.
Chiang Rai Gov.Narongsak Osatanakorn said Tuesday's intricate and high-risk operation began just after 10 a.m. and involves 19 divers. A medic and three Thai Navy SEALs who have stayed with the boys on a small, dry shelf deep in the flooded cave will also come out, he said.
"We expect that if there is no unusual condition ... the four boys, one coach, the doctor, and three SEALs who have been with the boys since the first day will come out today," he told a news conference to loud cheering.
Nargonsak said this phase may take longer than the previous two rescue missions. The first and longest mission took 11 hours.
Friend or foe at NATO? Who knows when Trump comes to dinner
BRUSSELS (AP) — When Donald Trump walks into a NATO summit Wednesday, international politics are bound to become intensely personal — again.
Since moving into the White House almost 18 months ago, the U.S. president has been as abrasive with some of America's most trusted allies as he has been warm toward traditional adversaries like North Korea and Russia.
The unpredictable Trump's affinity for the leaders of NATO's 28 other members carries the potential to further blur the lines between who is a friend and who is a foe.
The iconic visual from the military alliance's 2017 summit was Trump shoving aside the prime minister of new member Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, to get in front of the pack for a group photo. The billionaire went on to publicly scold his fellow NATO leaders over defense spending.
Last years' visit to Brussels also produced the famous mano a mano handshake between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two men, who were meeting for the first time, locked hands with grips so intense their knuckles started turning white.
Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dozens of immigrant children will be released from detention centers and reunited with their parents Tuesday.
A government lawyer said Monday at least 54 children under the age of 5 would join their parents by a court-ordered deadline, only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order. The Trump administration was working on final background checks for another five children ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody "for the most part" are being taken to locations near their children and the families will be released, Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian said in court. She said locations would not be publicly disclosed, but children have been sent to shelters across the country.
More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities at the border this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry. Last week, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said there were "under 3,000" separated children in all.
Late last month, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children. The 30-day deadline is up July 26.
Rescuers comb through mud for Japan flood victims; 134 dead
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Akira Tanimoto says his apartment narrowly survived the floods and mudslide at his residential complex over the weekend, and even if he wants to go back there with his wife and two pet birds, he can't because there is no water, power or food there.
After their desperate run from the floods that had hit the apartment complex where about a dozen of his neighbors were found dead, he returned to his place Monday to check on his apartment. Luckily it was almost intact. He also had to bring with him the beloved birds that he had to leave behind.
Tanimoto wants to go back there with his wife, Chieko, and their yellow and green parakeets, Pi-chan and Kyako-chan, but said it would take a few weeks until they get the utility services back and clean the place.
"I can't go back if I wanted to," the 66-year-old retired Self-Defense serviceman said, holding a bird cage, in which the birds chirped as he spoke. "Electricity is out, water is cut off and there is no information there."
Rescuers were combing through mud-covered hillsides and along riverbanks Tuesday searching for dozens of people missing after heavy rains unleashed flooding and mudslides in southwestern Japan, where the death toll has exceeded 130.
China frees Nobel widow from house arrest that drew outcry
BEIJING (AP) — China allowed the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo to be freed from house arrest and leave for Berlin on Tuesday, ending an eight-year ordeal that drove the poet into depression and drew intense criticism of Beijing's human rights record.
The release of Liu Xia, who has never been charged with any crime, is the result of years of campaigning by Western governments and activists and comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the death of dissident Liu Xiaobo while he was serving a prison sentence for inciting subversion.
Liu Xia's brother, Liu Hui, wrote on a social media site: "Sister has already left Beijing for Europe at noon to start her new life. Thanks to everyone who has helped and cared for her these few years. I hope from now on her life is peaceful and happy."
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is visiting Germany, a country that in May said it would welcome the widow after a recording was released of her crying in desperation and indicating she had lost hope of being able to leave China.
Liu's close friends Gao Yu, a veteran journalist in Beijing, and Wu Yangwei, better known by his pen name Ye Du, said Liu Xia was on a Finnair flight to Berlin that left Tuesday morning. Wu said he spoke to Liu Xia's older brother, Liu Tong.
How Apple's app store changed our world
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A decade ago, Apple opened a store peddling iPhone apps, unlocking the creativity of software developers and letting users truly make their mobile devices their own.
The resulting explosion of phone apps — there are now more than 2 million for the iPhone alone — has changed daily life for billions of people around the world.
It has unleashed new ways for us to work and play — and to become so distracted that we sometimes forget to look up from our screens. It has created new industries — think ride-hailing services like Uber, which would be unimaginable without mobile apps — and pumped up demand for software developers and coding schools.
But it has also opened the door to an age of technology anxiety, rife with concerns that apps are serving us a little too well and holding our attention whether we want them to or not.
IN THE BEGINNING
Wet hot Washington: Stormy Daniels strips near White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump exercised his power by nominating Brett Kavanaugh Monday night at the White House, adult film star Stormy Daniels exercised hers about a mile away, wearing nothing but black heels.
"She is the one person who could take down Donald Trump," said Diana Lautenberger, 34, who said she works for a nonprofit group.
"We're here to support her," said Jim Simpson, 66, chuckling. "She needs money."
Dollar bills, some real and some fake, rained down on Daniels as she danced around the stage of the Cloakroom, a strip club whose grand opening she headlined Monday night. And yes, at roughly the same time Trump was doing his reveal, Daniels was taking it all off — the pink dress, the gloves, the bracelets and the feathered boa — to songs like "Big Spender" and "Material Girl."
"All Things Revealed," as the 15-minute show is called, is apparently a case of epic timing. Deliberately or not, it's the latest chapter in Daniels' remarkable ability to shadow Trump's presidency.
Baby found alive buried under debris in Montana woods
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine hours being buried under a pile of sticks and debris in the woods of western Montana suffered only minor injuries despite wearing wet and soiled clothes in cold weather, authorities said.
The baby boy is otherwise in good condition, authorities said.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies were called about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of the Lolo National Forest. Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.
The sheriff's office hastily put together a search crew of federal, state and local officials that combed the forest outside the hot springs for six hours before a deputy heard a baby's cry at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
He found the baby face-down under the pile of sticks and debris, dressed only in a wet and soiled onesie in the 46-degree (8-degree Celsius) weather.
