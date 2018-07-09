Coach had sex with high school girl on swim team — and recorded it, authorities say

A high school coach had sex with a girl who was one of his swimmers and recorded it, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler's Office announced last week, the Indianapolis Star reported.

John C. Goelz is accused of having sex with the 17-year-old in public parks, his Indiana residence and at a hotel, WTHR.com said.

It was a sexual encounter at the hotel Goelz filmed on his cellphone that was discovered by federal authorities, the New York Post reported. According to the Indianapolis Star, Goelz admitted to investigators that he made the recording, court documents said.

That has led to multiple charges against the 29-year-old former coach. Goelz was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Goelz knew the girl because he coached a swim club and the Carmel High School swim team, the Indianapolis Star reported. Federal authorities said the sexual relationship between the assistant coach and swimmer began in February, according to WYFF4.com.

Law enforcement established the timetable based on correspondence between Goelz and the girl on social media. They discovered incriminating messages between the coach and student on Instagram and in texts, WTHR.com reported.

A male friend of the girl told authorities about the Instagram posts, saying that he saw "messages between the girl and Goelz that seemed to indicate they were involved in a physical relationship," the Chicago Tribune reported. The friend confronted the girl and she admitted there was a physical relationship, prompting him to take screenshots of the messages and give them to law enforcement on June 29, the newspaper said.

Both the girl and Goelz admitted to having a sexual relationship, the Indianapolis Star reported. According to WTHR.com, Goelz was arrested July 3 and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Goelz was a volunteer assistant swim coach at the 5,000-student school for the past three years, according to the New York Post. But he is no longer affiliated with the school or the swim club, the Indianapolis Star said.

Prosecutors say that if Goelz is convicted, he will face a minimum of 15 years in prison, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Protecting our youth from sexual predators will always remain a top priority of this office,” U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said, according to WTHR.com. “Those we put trust in to supervise and coach our children cannot be allowed to take advantage of them and will face tough federal prosecution.”

