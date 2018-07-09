10 Things to Know for Today

In this May 27, 2018 photo, a guard leads three death row prisoners Ismail Saleh, left, Ahmed Nijm, center, and Quteiba Younis, right, to the Eagles' Cell counterterrorism intelligence office in Baghdad. The Associated Press spoke to the three Iraqis sentenced to death for allegedly being fighters for the Islamic State group, as well as to their families in and around the northern city of Mosul. Maya Alleruzzo AP Photo