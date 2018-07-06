Man was relaxing in a kiddie pool. A bus ‘knocked him through the wall,' witnesses say

There was no bringing James Derbyshire back when the bus hurtled toward him, a witness told NBC Philadelphia.
The 52-year-old man was relaxing in a kiddie pool Thursday evening when a transit bus carrying 15 people careened onto the lawn of a Philadelphia home, police said, the Associated Press reported.
"For some reason the bus went through a red light, striking two vehicles," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, per ABC 6. "Then the bus crossed over Frankford Avenue, jumped over the curb and that's when it went on the front lawn..."
The vehicle hit Derbyshire so hard that it “knocked him through the wall,” neighbor Karl Dollmann told ABC 6.
"He had no pulse; I checked it,” said Dollman, who ran to the scene after the crash.
A woman, 21, and a man, 28, who were with Derbyshire were taken to a hospital, CBS Philadelphia reported. Derbyshire died at the scene, authorities said. The transit bus driver, 49, and two passengers also received medical attention, according to the news station and AP.
One of the passengers reportedly said the driver seemed fine as they were boarding the bus. Then "it just happened so fast, the bus just went straight,” said Malitza Breba, whose daughter and grandchildren were on the bus, ABC 6 reported.
Officials haven’t said why the bus driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, lost control, NBC Philadelphia reported.
“No one’s ever going to think that a SEPTA bus is going to jump the curb and drive onto your front lawn, hit you as well as the house,” Small said, per CBS Philadelphia.
The crash damaged the home, leaving a wide hole, NBC Philadelphia said.
