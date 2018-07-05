Historic black burial site under playground to get memorial

In this July 3, 2018 photo, Lindsey Beitz plays with Micke at Weccacoe Playground in the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia. The area beneath the popular playground is a historic African-American church's burial ground, which holds the remains of more than 5,000 black Philadelphians City officials, neighbors and activists have focused on how to honor those interred while not losing the public park. The city announced plans to develop a section of the playground, including the community center, background, that stands on a portion of the graveyard, to be demolished to make room for the memorial. Jacqueline Larma AP Photo