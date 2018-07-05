Bank restores stolen funds to 112-year-old Texas man

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Richard Overton leaves the court after a special presentation honoring him as the oldest living American war veteran, during a timeout in an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs. The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months. Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a “significant amount of money.” He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday, June 30, 2018. Darren Abate, File AP Photo