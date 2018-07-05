Mom of 5 tried to break up a fight at a baby shower. Her nephew shot her, cops say

Beatrice Romo, a 39-year-old mother of five, stepped in Saturday night to break up a fight between two men at her niece’s baby shower in Riverside, California, police say.
One of her sons, Joshua Romo, tried to drag his mother out of danger, he told KNBC. "I just heard a shot and see my mom fall to the floor," he told the station. "I was just telling her I love her... she was getting so pale."
Beatrice Romo had been shot in the stomach, police told KCBS. A man also shot in the incident suffered serious injuries.
"She just told me she was going to be OK on the gurney going into the ambulance," Joshua Romo told KNBC. Beatrice Romo later died at the hospital.
Police arrested Abraham David Bonilla, 37, Romo’s nephew, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, reported The Riverside Press-Enterprise.
“My wife was loving, giving, awesome, amazing, beautiful, sexy. My wife was the woman men dream of, bro,” husband Ronnie Romo, 42, told the publication. A musician, he’d left the shower shortly before gunfire broke out to perform at another event.
Beatrice Romo, a professional property manager, had spent the day before the shower decorating cake pops and cupcakes for the event, he told The Press-Enterprise.
A GoFundMe account started to raise money for the family’s expenses had collected nearly $1,900 of its $20,000 goal by Thursday morning.
“She touched so many of us with her kindness and beautiful spirit,” reads the fundraiser. “She was an innocent bystander caught up in something that should of never happened.”
Daughter Daisy Romo told KNBC she still can’t believe her mother died at the hands of a relative. "I'm never going to forgive him for taking my mom away," she said.
