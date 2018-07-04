Cops raided Texas home for drugs. They found a baby's body 'beyond decomposition'

Sheriff's deputies entered the home on the Far West Side of San Antonio Tuesday afternoon with a warrant, fairly certain they'd find drugs inside.
"We came in expecting one thing, and it turned out to be something totally different," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT.
They found 12 people in the residence near the intersection of Bronco Lane and Gunsmoke Drive, and they seized some drug paraphernalia, the TV station reported, but everything changed when they opened a large suitcase during the search.
They found a baby's dead body, "beyond decomposition," Salazar told WOAI.
The baby's body still had an old diaper and baby clothes on, and it had been wrapped in a blanket, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Salazar said the baby appeared to be less than a year old at the time of its death, but other than that, details of the baby's identity are still sparse.
Police didn't know the baby's gender as the investigation began Tuesday afternoon, after 1 p.m.
"They found a trunk inside one of the closets that actually contained the remains of a baby," Salazar told the newspaper. "At this point it's too early to tell if it's a homicide."
He told KENS that the body was found in a "desiccated" state.
The 12 people inside the home were detained but let go later Tuesday night after being interviewed by sheriff's deputies, according to WOAI. Police were still investigating whether any of the 12 were the baby's parents.
People in the neighborhood told KSAT that the neighborhood changed when the current tenants began living in the house raided by BCSO.
"We lock ourselves in our gates because of that house," Janet Geaslin, a neighborhood resident of 55 years, told the station. "They ran the people on the corner out. They ran everybody out of here."
Some neighbors started a makeshift memorial to the baby with balloons and gifts near the home's mailbox Tuesday, WOAI reported.
But the man believed to own the house, who was also questioned and released, burned some of the items gathered, before yelling at a news crew and another neighbor, the Express-News reported.
"We're hoping to find out more in the next couple of hours or days as to what exactly happened here," Salazar told the newspaper.
