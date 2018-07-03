Defense lawyer: Prosecutor tried to coach false testimony

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Panola County District Attorney John Champion holds an enlargement of a selfie taken by the late Jessica Chambers, as he presents his closing arguments to the jury, in Batesville, Miss., in the capital murder case against Quinton Tellis. In a motion filed Monday, July 2, 2018, a defense attorney for Tellis alleges that Champion sought false testimony from an unrelated defendant in exchange for leniency, and asks that he be thrown off the case and punished, and that a September retrial be delayed while the state attorney general's office takes over the prosecution. Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File AP Photo