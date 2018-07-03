AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions.
The shift suggests schools will have the federal government's blessing to leave race out of admissions and enrollment decisions, and it underscores the contentious politics that continue to surround affirmative action policies, which have repeatedly been challenged before the Supreme Court.
The admissions memos were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper." Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the changes an effort to restore the "rule of law" and blamed past administrations for imposing new rules without seeking public comment.
"That's wrong, and it's not good government," Sessions said in a statement.
The action comes amid a high-profile court fight over Harvard University admissions as well as Supreme Court turnover expected to produce a more critical eye toward schools' race-conscious admissions policies.
___
Trump conducts more Supreme Court interviews, hears concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke with three more potential Supreme Court candidates on Tuesday as a key senator privately aired concerns about one of the contenders.
As Trump weighs his options, he has heard from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has expressed reservations about one top potential nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the call but not authorized to publicly disclose details of it The activity around Kavanaugh was an early glimpse of the frenzied jockeying around the short list of candidates in the run-up to Trump's July 9 announcement.
With a narrow 51-49 GOP majority in the Senate, losing any Republican senator could begin to doom a nominee. Paul's objections echo those made by outside conservative groups over Kavanaugh, who is seen as a top contender for the vacancy but who activists warn is too much of an establishment-aligned choice.
Trump has said he'll choose his nominee from a list of 25 candidates vetted by conservative groups. Top contenders include federal appeals judges Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar and Amy Coney Barrett — all of whom spoke with Trump on Monday.
"These are very talented people, brilliant people," Trump said Tuesday during an appearance in West Virginia. "We're going to give you a great one."
___
Forecast of heavy rain could complicate Thai cave rescue
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Heavy rains forecast for northern Thailand could worsen flooding in a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, possibly forcing authorities to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage in the cavern, a top official said Tuesday.
The 13, who disappeared when flooding trapped them in the cave they were exploring on June 23 after a soccer game, were found by rescue divers late Monday night in the cavern in northern Chiang Rai province during a desperate search. The effort drew international help and has riveted Thailand.
The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach were described as healthy and being looked after by seven members of the Thai navy SEALs, including medics, who were staying with them inside the cave. They were mostly in stable condition and have received high-protein drinks.
While efforts to pump out floodwaters are continuing, it's clear that some areas of the sprawling cavern cannot be drained, said Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, a member of Thailand's ruling military junta. In order to get them out ahead of the bad weather forecast for later in the week, they might need to use diving gear while being guided by professional divers, he said.
Anupong said the boys would be brought out via the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered, and he conceded that if something went awry, it could be disastrous.
___
Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day
BOSTON (AP) — In these complex times, a simple question about the quintessential American holiday of fireworks, cookouts and parades isn't always so simple.
As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 242nd birthday, some feel a deeper sense of patriotism. For others, the social issues roiling the country weigh heavy this Independence Day.
Standing in front of Boston's Faneuil Hall on Tuesday, tour guide Cara McIntyre said she takes special pride this time of the year in recounting the courage of American colonists like Samuel Adams, who called for rebellion against the English crown in fiery speeches at the historic hall.
But she laments that Americans' ability to respectfully debate the toughest issues of the day — to disagree without being disagreeable — seems hopelessly lost.
"This bitter divisiveness of the last decade, I think the Founding Fathers would be really sad about that," said the 57-year-old Massachusetts native as she greeted passers-by in her floral-print, colonial-era dress. "Social media has made bullies of all of us. People say things there that they'd never say to someone's face."
___
Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men charged in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 people agreed to a plea deal Tuesday during an emotional hearing where the judge read the name of each victim aloud, bringing tears from loved ones in the courtroom.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, Derick Almena and Max Harris each pleaded no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter involving the 2016 blaze at a dilapidated Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship" during an unlicensed concert.
Almena could be sentenced to nine years in prison and Harris could face a six-year term when a judge sentences them next month.
The men could have faced life in prison if convicted at a trial. Now, with good behavior, they are only expected to serve half their sentences after spending a year in jail.
David Gregory, whose 20-year-old daughter, Michela Gregory, was among the victims, said hearing the defendants say no contest was "some small sense of justice." Still, he was dissatisfied with the outcome.
___
NATO allies defend military spending amid Trump criticism
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO allies are pushing back against U.S. criticism that they are not spending enough on defense as President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure ahead of a summit next week.
In the weeks leading up to NATO's July 11-12 summit in Brussels, Trump sent letters to the governments of Norway, other European allies and Canada demanding that they boost their defense spending.
After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO allies agreed to stop cutting defense budgets, to start spending more as their economies grew and to move toward a goal of devoting 2 percent of GDP to defense within a decade.
In an email Tuesday to The Associated Press, Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said "Norway stands by its decision of the NATO Summit in 2014 and is following up on this."
Norway has spent "far beyond" NATO's target on new military equipment, he added.
___
Mexico's ruling party seeks way forward after drubbing
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The landslide victory by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico's presidential election brought an abrupt end to the monopoly on power enjoyed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, a nearly century-long dominance that cultivated corruption along with an extensive patronage system.
On Sunday night there were some tears, but no obvious shock or anger among the campaign workers streaming out of PRI headquarters after their candidate conceded the race within minutes of polling stations closing. Their party had finished a distant third.
Lopez Obrador, a populist and self-described leftist, had maintained a double-digit lead in the polls throughout the campaign, while PRI candidate Jose Antonio Meade's message had never gained traction.
So, what happened?
On the wide sidewalk in front of PRI headquarters, Ernesto Garcia Elizalde leaned on his cane considering that question and where the path forward might lie for the party he joined and has ardently supported since 1964.
___
Alan Diaz, AP photographer behind Elian image, dies at 71
MIAMI (AP) — Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz , whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died. He was 71.
Diaz's daughter, Aillette Rodriguez-Diaz, confirmed that he died Tuesday. The cause of death wasn't immediately known.
"He was the king of the family," Rodriguez-Diaz said. "He cared about all of his friends and colleagues. His life was photography and my mother."
Diaz's wife, Martha, died nearly two years ago.
Diaz's iconic image shows an armed U.S. immigration agent confronting the boy in the Little Havana home where he lived with relatives after being found floating off the Florida coast.
___
Why they fight: US and China brawl over high technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — To understand why the United States and China stand on the brink of a trade war, consider the near-death experience of American Superconductor Corp.
The company, known as AMSC and based in Massachusetts, was reeling after a Chinese partner stole its technology — the electronic brains that run wind turbines. The loss was devastating: AMSC's stock shed $1 billion in value, and the company cut 700 jobs, more than half its workforce.
"Attempted corporate homicide" is what CEO Daniel McGahn called it. In January, its Chinese partner, Sinovel Wind Group, was convicted in a U.S. court of stealing AMSC's trade secrets.
To the Trump administration, Sinovel's predatory practices are hardly isolated. Beijing, it charges, is orchestrating a brass-knuckles campaign to supplant U.S. technological dominance and over the next few decades make Chinese companies global leaders in such fields as robotics and electric vehicles.
According to a report by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Beijing's tactics include coercing American companies to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market; forcing U.S. businesses to license technology in China on unfavorable terms; using state funds to buy up American technology; and sometimes outright theft.
___
Pickford the hero as England's penalty curse ends
MOSCOW (AP) — The research paid off for Jordan Pickford.
When Carlos Bacca stepped up to take Colombia's fifth and final penalty, Pickford knew he was likely to shoot to the left.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper, in just his seventh England appearance, trusted his research and leaped. Research wasn't enough on its own — he also needed lightning reactions to shoot his left arm up to paw away Bacca's high shot.
The save gave England's Eric Dier a chance to win the shootout , and he converted. England moved on 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
"I did a whole bunch of research," Pickford said, his confidence sky-high. "(Radamel) Falcao is the only one who didn't go his way. I don't care if I'm not the biggest keeper in the world. I have the power and agility."
Comments