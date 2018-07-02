2 teens said man forced them to have sex — then assaulted one of them, Houston police say

The two teenagers were eating in their parked car in the middle of the night when a man came up to them with a gun, Houston, Texas police said, KHOU reported.
The man got in the driver's seat, making them them get in the back, at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Northline Park, according to the teens' account to police, ABC 13 reported. He reportedly drove them to a wooded area nearby, KHOU said.
That’s where the teens were forced to have sex with each other, in front of him, at gunpoint, they told police, ABC 13 reported. Then the suspect sexually assaulted one of the teens — a 16-year-old girl, KPRC reported.
The teens managed to get to an apartment complex in the area and called the police, the news station reported. The girl was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, KHOU reported.
The suspect, described as a white man with blond hair, fled the scene, the news station said. Police are investigating.
The alleged sexual assault isn’t the first to happen near or on a trail in the Houston area. A 16-year-old girl was reportedly stalked and dragged into the woods where she was sexually assaulted by a man early last year, police said, ABC 13 reported.
