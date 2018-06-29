Do you have Comcast? There's a massive service outage across the country

Social media users are reporting a coast-to-coast Comcast and Xfinity service outage.
Comcast, which is the parent company of CNBC, reported through the outlet's Twitter account that there is a "nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers."
Employees at Comcast in Centre County, Pennsylvania said there was nothing they could do for cable customers until their internal system is rebooted.
It is unknown how long the widespread outage will last, though a detection map indicates the majority of the northeast United States and areas in Colorado, California, the midwest and southeast have also experienced disruption to services.
Comcast corporate representatives could not be immediately reached for comment. The company has responded on social media that service will be restored.
This story will be updated.
