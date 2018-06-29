AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Police called suspect in newsroom rampage no threat in 2013
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was investigated five years ago for a barrage of menacing tweets against the daily, but a detective concluded he was no threat, and the paper didn't want to press charges for fear of inflaming the situation, according to a police report released Friday.
The newspaper was afraid of "putting a stick in a beehive."
The 2013 police report added to the picture emerging of Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, as the former information-technology employee with a longtime grudge against The Capital of Annapolis was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.
Authorities said Ramos barricaded the rear exit of the office to prevent anyone from escaping and methodically blasted his way through the newsroom Thursday with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, gunning down one victim trying to slip out the back.
Three editors, a reporter and a sales assistant were killed.
Trump's on a hot streak: Court rulings, vacancy, summit plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court vacancy just fell in his lap, offering a chance to shape the court for decades. The current court handed him two favorable rulings in a single week. And there's a Russia summit on the horizon, promising headlines for a week or more. President Donald Trump is enjoying quite a hot streak.
Some of the good news is not of his making. Still, a series of welcome events has given the president a reprieve from images of migrant children being separated from their families at the border, as well as negative headlines about administrative chaos implementing his hardline immigration policies.
Trump sought to keep the good vibes going Friday with an event marking the six-month anniversary of his tax cuts.
"We are bringing back our beautiful American dreams," Trump declared, as he used a celebratory East Room event with top aides and business owners to showcase the $1.5 trillion tax package passed last December.
He called recent growth an "economic miracle," though there's credit to be shared: Lower unemployment, fewer claims for jobless benefits and many other positive economic indicators reflect the slow and steady nine-year recovery that began under President Barack Obama.
Newspaper shooting suspect's grievances began with classmate
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Before he developed a long-running grudge against The Capital Gazette, the man who police say opened fire and killed five newspaper staffers directed his anger at a female high school classmate he barely knew.
Courthouses in Maryland are clogged with lawsuits brought by Jarrod Ramos against judges, reporters and lawyers he thought had wronged him. In each case, they took the side of the classmate who said Ramos had harassed her relentlessly for a year.
Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Maryland has been charged with five counts of murder in Thursday's shooting — one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.
Court documents and social media posts written by Ramos paint a portrait of an angry, frustrated man fuming about how he'd been mistreated and maligned.
His aunt, Vielka Ramos, said her nephew was highly intelligent, but was a solitary man.
Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Powering forward with a decision that could reshape the Supreme Court for decades, President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9. He added that two women are among his top candidates for the job.
The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation's high court and he may interview as many as seven.
"It's a great group of intellectual talent," Trump said.
Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, announced Wednesday that he would retire this summer. Kennedy's news that he'll leave the court next month immediately activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years.
Trump told reporters he planned to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday but he may meet with some over the weekend in New Jersey. Asked if he planned to question potential court nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, he responded, "That's not a question I'll be asking."
NSA deleting more than 685 million call records
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency is deleting more than 685 million call records the government obtained since 2015 from telecommunication companies in connection with investigations, raising questions about the viability of the program.
The NSA's bulk collection of call records was initially curtailed by Congress after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents revealing extensive government surveillance. The law, enacted in June 2015, said that going forward, the data would be retained by telecommunications companies, not the NSA, but that the intelligence agency could query the massive database.
Now the NSA is deleting all the information it collected from the queries.
The agency released a statement late Thursday saying it started deleting the records in May after NSA analysts noted "technical irregularities in some data received from telecommunication service providers." It also said the irregularities resulted in the NSA obtaining some call details it was not authorized to receive.
That points to a failure of the program, according to David Kris, a former top national security official at the Justice Department.
New rallying call for 2020 Democrats: 'Abolish ICE'
ATLANTA (AP) — Several prominent Democrats who are mulling a bid for the White House in 2020 sought to bolster their progressive credentials this week by calling for major changes to immigration enforcement, with some pressing for the outright abolition of the federal government's chief immigration enforcement agency.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has "become a deportation force."
"You should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it and build something that actually works," she told CNN late Thursday.
Her comments follow similar sentiments expressed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California over the past week. In interviews with multiple outlets, she has said the government "maybe" or "probably" should "start from scratch" on an immigration enforcement agency.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 and is mulling another run, has stopped short of his colleagues' calls to dismantle ICE. But he has also been quick to note his vote opposing the 2002 law that paved the way for ICE to replace the old Immigration and Naturalization Service following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Texas educators training to shoot back at school shooters
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The man and woman creep down the school hallway back-to-back, guns drawn. A tap on the backside signals they are ready to move into the next room.
He keeps his weapon pointed straight ahead. She scans for dangers that may spring up behind them.
"I'm going in, I'm going in," the man says in a low voice.
"To the right," he warns. He has spied the shooter. "To the right. One ... two ... three."
He's in the room. A roar of gunfire erupts and the sound of the shots and spent shell casings rattling to the floor echo down the hallway. The shooter is down.
Health official who urged abstinence says views have changed
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation's top public health agency once opposed condoms and needle exchange programs as ways to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
This week, in one of his first media interviews since taking office, Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. said his views have changed.
"I think the data is just clear that these strategies work. When you see evidence that these strategies work, you need to embrace them," said Redfield, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Redfield, 66, rose to prominence as a top researcher into the emerging AIDS epidemic. He has earned praise for his extensive experience treating HIV patients as well as drug addicts.
But he also made headlines more than two decades ago when he was scrutinized for overstating the effectiveness of an experimental AIDS vaccine. And he was criticized for being out of step with the public health community on some issues.
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions of dollars for state and local governments — if they decide to keep it.
Rather than spend the windfall on schools, prisons or other government services, some Republican governors and lawmakers are proposing to give it away in the form of tax cuts.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, running for re-election this year, has suggested the extra revenue could be used to expand tax breaks for seniors or households with children. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, also on the November ballot, wants to put it toward property tax relief.
Some Kansas lawmakers are eyeing a reduction in the food sales tax; the Tennessee House speaker wants to lower the state's 7 percent sales tax rate; and a Missouri lawmaker plans to sponsor an individual income tax reduction to negate the sales tax expansion.
"To just take that revenue would be a tax increase," said Missouri Sen. Andrew Koenig, echoing the reasoning of many tax-adverse Republicans leery of simply spending or saving the expected influx.
Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album
NEW YORK (AP) — A month ago, Drake's world was crumbling.
Now, he's untouchable.
Pusha T's infamous diss track — where he was in full investigative journalist mode, divulging new information about Drake while also shading his mother, father and bestie — hit Drake hard. Drake's reply — well, lack thereof, marked a low for the rapper-singer, who had surprised music fans when won his rap beef with Meek Mill in 2015.
But Drake, who has been criticized by some as too commercial and too soft, is back on top seemingly unfazed. And those fans who enjoyed the revelations in Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" are likely listening to "Scorpion," the highly anticipated, 25-track album by pop music's No. 1 player released Friday.
"It's not going to hurt him," Carl Chery, Spotify's creative director for urban music, said of the diss track. "If Drake comes out with his new single, you're not going to listen to it? Everyone is going to run and play it. And it's going to become an Instagram caption."
