Reports of a shooting at newspaper in Maryland

There are reports of a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun, according to reports from Gazette staff.
Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, said that multiple people had been shot. Police were at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents from its Baltimore bureau are responding to a shooting incident at the newspaper.
A spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Mark Limansky, told the AP that officers are searching the Annapolis building. Limansky says he doesn't have details on potential victims, but says the situation is "active and ongoing."
Fox News reports a Maryland sheriff confirmed there were "multiple fatalities." Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told the news station a suspect was arrested at the newpaper's office.
This breaking story will be updated.
