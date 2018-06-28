White police officer charged in fatal shooting of black teen

FILE – This June 14, 2017, file frame displayed on a screen during the trial of Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in Milwaukee shows Milwaukee Police Department body camera video of Heaggan-Brown, center, running behind Sylville Smith, right, after a routine traffic stop Aug. 23, 2016, that turned fatal. Heaggan-Brown was acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide in Smith's death, one of the high-profile cases in recent years in which police were charged with shootings of black people. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Milwaukee Police Department