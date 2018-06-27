Slack went down — and people everywhere went crazy

Update: Slack reported that the outage had been fixed at 11:49 a.m. central.
"We're happy to report that workspaces should be able to connect again, as we've isolated the problem," the update says.
Some folks may need to refresh."
Original story
If you're usually using Slack right now, you've likely noticed that you cannot connect to your workspaces.
Slack announced at about 8:30 a.m. central on Wednesday that connectivity issues are affecting all workspaces.
"We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack," the post says. "We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly."
Slack is a business messaging app that allows coworkers and project members to communicate instantly. Or, as Dictionary.com says, it is "a decrease in activity."
When asked how it was doing, Slack said, "Not so good right now."
Without Slack, people have taken to Twitter to communicate — or at least try to.
"Slack is down but I can't tell anyone that Slack is down because they're all on Slack," one person tweeted.
"If slack is down for more than 15 minutes you get to go home it’s the law," said another.
Some people are having serious withdrawals.
Others are feeling a little more nice, or at least taking advantage of the down time.
Slack also experienced two outages last month. The most recent issue was fixed in about 20 minutes. Another outage took about two hours.
Was it on purpose? Will the messaging app come back as Slab (for burgers, of course)?
It sounds like Slack won't be following IHOP's — or IHOB's — lead ... and it still has "much more work to do" to fix the app.
