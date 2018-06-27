Jessica Simpson's 4-year-old goes flying through the air in pool video. Moms freak out

The splash heard 'round the world?
On Monday Jessica Simpson posted a video to her Instagram of her husband, Eric Johnson, and their 4-year-old son, Ace, horsing around in a swimming pool.
In the video Johnson, a former NFL tight end, throws Ace high over the water, flipping him into a back flip. The little boy - who broke his arm a few days ago and is wearing a cast - somersaults through the air and sticks the landing, splashing down feet-first into the water.
"A broken bone doesn't hold this kiddo down," Simpson wrote. "#waterproofcast.#ACEKNUTE."
The video - which grabbed more than 500,000 views in two days - plunged the 37-year-old singer/fashion entrepreneur into mommy time-out as parents questioned the wisdom of hurling a child with a broken arm into the water like that.
Ace broke his arm a week ago, less than a week after his pre-K graduation, according to People.
His mom hasn't publicly revealed how the break happened, though she did post a photo of him after he got his brand new, neon-green cast, noting that she cried more than he did.
it was clearly Ace's broken arm that riled up some people who saw the video.
“As someone in healthcare, I’m gonna say that’s not a good idea,” one person wrote on her Instagram, which attracted finger-wagging commentary.
“Love you, Jess, but why throw a kid with a cast on? Even in water.”
"He's throwing his child like he's throwing a ball or an object. It wouldn't be so bad if his arm wasn't already broken. I see why people are concerned, it's dumb."
“I’m sorry but i think that is the most ridiculous thing to be doing as a parent! I’m sure you all are great parents but my daughter broke her arm and she was told to not swim or doing anything strenuous.”
Simpson's fans defended her as the backlash grew.
“You realize he is being flipped into water, right? They are not flipping him on concrete," wrote one.
"Gotta love the cyber parenting. Way to be involved with your children and have fun."
"I think he (Eric) knew what he was doing or else he wouldn't have done it."
"As a healthcare worker who works for orthopedics office let your haters hate. There is nothing wrong with this."
Other folks were actually more impressed by Ace's waterproof cast.
"I wish waterproof casts were a thing when I was a kid!!" wrote one person.
Simpson hasn't reacted to the controversy. But on Tuesday she posted a photo of herself wearing dark sunglasses with just two words: "Mind Games."
