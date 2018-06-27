Ric Flair's daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair, featured naked in ESPN's 'Body Issue'

Wrestling icon Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte, is among the athletes featured without clothes in ESPN's annual "Body Issue," due out Friday.
She's the only one with a black eye, however.
Anybody who knows about Ric Flair's legendary career knows his daughter is now one of the top wrestling stars in the WWE.
Some of the her nude shots have already started circulating on social media, including a few tweeted out by Charlotte Flair herself.
The photos show mostly side and rear views, with strategically placed arms and legs. Look closely, and you may also notice she clearly has a black eye, which Flair told ESPN was one of those WWE "accidents" that happen in the ring.
She has a sense of humor about it in social media posts.
"All I can stare at is my black eye," Charlotte Flair posted on Instagram, with one of the photos. "I’ve had bad dreams before where I went out to perform and forgot my gear!"
Ric Flair has retweeted a few of her posts, referring to her as "the Queen."
A former Charlottean, Charlotte Flair currently lives in Orlando, reported the Orlando Sentinel.
She told ESPN for the "Body Issue" that her wrestling career began almost by accident.
"I was living in Charlotte (in 2012), personal training, didn't really have a path," Flair told ESPN in a video that references the 2013 drug overdose death of her brother, Reid, in Charlotte.
"My little brother always wanted to be a professional wrestler. (Reid) was battling a really bad drug addiction, so I thought if I started wrestling...we'll be living together. I can help him out...Now, it's about living my brother's dream."
Charlotte Flair said in an Instagram post that she believes the "Body Issue" is "sending the message 'strong is sexy'." She also says it's a big step forward for women wrestlers.
"The women in the WWE have fought tirelessly for years now to be considered more than just eye candy," she posted on Instagram. "I'm on mission and one of my bucket list goals was to have the opportunity to be in this issue...Being able to feel strong, sexy and comfortable in my own skin is empowering and I hope this helps others to feel the same."
The ESPN "Body Issue" includes 16 athletes from 10 sports. The athletes, half men and half women, range in age from 21 to 63, reports Sports Illustrated.
Among the other athletes in the issue are: Crystal Dunn (U.S. women’s national team and North Carolina Courage forward); Saquon Barkley (New York Giants running back); Megan Rapinoe (U.S. women’s national team); Dallas Keuchel (Astros pitcher); and Greg Norman (Hall of Fame golfer).
