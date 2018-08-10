Turboprop stolen from Sea-Tac has crashed on Ketron Island in Pierce County

A turboprop plane that was stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport has crashed on Ketron Island, near Steilacoom, authorities said.
Fire crews and boats are responding to the scene.
Only the unknown pilot was on the plane, according to authorities.
Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon Air whose plane was stolen, tweeted a statement about 9:15 p.m.:
“We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.”
Two F-15 fighters were scrambled from the Portland airport and followed the plane as it flew over the region, the FAA reported.
The incident shutdown SeaTac airport but flights are returning to normal.
Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said information was sketchy and preliminary regarding the developing incident.
“What we have is that someone stole a plane,” Troyer said. “We have multiple 911 calls, over 30, reporting a fireball. Witnesses said a ... plane is going down. We have police boats, we have everybody responding, we’re trying to contact the military. We are sending resources and people.”
Troyer said the man who stole the plane is a mechanic at the airport. He described him as a white male, age 29, who may have mental health problems.
“The guy didn’t know how to fly or intentionally did stunts over Anderson island, and crashed into Ketron Island,” he said, adding that the FBI is now involved in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments