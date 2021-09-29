Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
4-2-5-2
(four, two, five, two)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.48
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.48)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
04-14-23-28-38
(four, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
12-13-16-17-22, Mega Ball: 6
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two; Mega Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
Comments