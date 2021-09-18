Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
1-3-7-7
(one, three, seven, seven)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.88
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.88)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
05-06-07-26-30
(five, six, seven, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
