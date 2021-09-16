Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.05
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
