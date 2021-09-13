Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

9-0-6-9

(nine, zero, six, nine)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:46.88

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 46.88)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

02-08-16-25-32

(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

