Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

6-6-4

(six, six, four)

7-5-8-7

(seven, five, eight, seven)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.69

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 40.69)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

06-25-32-33-35

(six, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

