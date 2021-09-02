Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

4-7-0-8

(four, seven, zero, eight)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.26

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.26)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

01-07-16-23-29

(one, seven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

23-35-45-59-63, Powerball: 24

(twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

07-10-15-43-45, Mega Ball: 7

(seven, ten, fifteen, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $13 million

