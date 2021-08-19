Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

6-9-2-8

(six, nine, two, eight)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.72

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.72)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

04-11-21-27-37

(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

