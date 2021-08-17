Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
4-3-2-6
(four, three, two, six)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.63
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.63)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
04-17-28-29-38
(four, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
