Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

3-0-5-1

(three, zero, five, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.23

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.23)

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

06-15-26-28-38

(six, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

04-14-18-36-43, Mega Ball: 14

(four, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $13 million

