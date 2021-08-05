Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
3-0-5-1
(three, zero, five, one)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.23
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.23)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
06-15-26-28-38
(six, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
04-14-18-36-43, Mega Ball: 14
(four, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $13 million
Comments