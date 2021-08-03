Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

9-8-8-3

(nine, eight, eight, three)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.26

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.26)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

13-19-21-30-34

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $589,000

01-09-17-27-34, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

August 03, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

August 03, 2021 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

August 03, 2021 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

August 03, 2021 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

August 03, 2021 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

August 03, 2021 7:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service