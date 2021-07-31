Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
8-5-3-1
(eight, five, three, one)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:46.15
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 46.15)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
05-06-15-25-32
(five, six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
