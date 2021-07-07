Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

1-1-7-8

(one, one, seven, eight)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.92

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.92)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

04-09-15-31-39

(four, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

10-12-32-37-39, Mega Ball: 18

(ten, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

