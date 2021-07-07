Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
1-1-7-8
(one, one, seven, eight)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.92
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.92)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
04-09-15-31-39
(four, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
10-12-32-37-39, Mega Ball: 18
(ten, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $61 million
Comments