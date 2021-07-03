Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

2-4-7-0

(two, four, seven, zero)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.78

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.78)

Estimated jackpot: $226,000

03-06-33-36-38

(three, six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

