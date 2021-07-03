Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
2-4-7-0
(two, four, seven, zero)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.78
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.78)
Estimated jackpot: $226,000
03-06-33-36-38
(three, six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Comments