Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

7-0-6-2

(seven, zero, six, two)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.20

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.20)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

16-18-27-28-33

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

