Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.15

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.15)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

June 16, 2021 7:10 PM

