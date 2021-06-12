Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
9-1-2-8
(nine, one, two, eight)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.05
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.05)
Estimated jackpot: $92,000
04-08-15-26-27
(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
05-10-21-22-36, Mega Ball: 10
(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-six; Mega Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
