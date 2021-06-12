Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

9-1-2-8

(nine, one, two, eight)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.05

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.05)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

04-08-15-26-27

(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

05-10-21-22-36, Mega Ball: 10

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-six; Mega Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

