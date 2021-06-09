Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
8-5-6-0
(eight, five, six, zero)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.83
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.83)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
10-16-26-28-29
(ten, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
