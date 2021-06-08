Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5-3-0-8

(five, three, zero, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.70

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.70)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

03-04-08-21-26

(three, four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

09-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

June 08, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 08, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

June 08, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

June 08, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

June 08, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 08, 2021 8:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service