Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
5-3-0-8
(five, three, zero, eight)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.70
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.70)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
03-04-08-21-26
(three, four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
09-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments