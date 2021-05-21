Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

9-4-0-6

(nine, four, zero, six)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.32

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.32)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

07-15-17-29-39

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $184,000

06-09-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(six, nine, seventeen, eighteen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Estimated jackpot: $218 million

