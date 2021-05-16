Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.60
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
